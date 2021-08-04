Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 96,067 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,067 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of New Senior Investment Group worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 481,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 75,919 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 326,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,607,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $768.63 million, a PE ratio of -26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.06.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

SNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Colliers Securities cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, New Senior Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

