Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $2.30 Million Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 220,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Nuvation Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

NUVB opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -43.30.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NUVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Nuvation Bio Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.