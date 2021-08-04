Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 239,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.86% of Healthcare Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,592,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

HCCC stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

