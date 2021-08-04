Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Paysafe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Paysafe stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

