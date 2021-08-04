Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of MSG Networks worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 736.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 15.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83. MSG Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

