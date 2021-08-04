GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoodRx in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion and a PE ratio of -32.96. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $64.22.

In other GoodRx news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $3,593,477.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,927 shares in the company, valued at $13,404,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $13,059,336.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 1,518,938 shares worth $53,841,143. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 86.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.