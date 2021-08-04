Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 333.31, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $2,785,309.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $3,416,297.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,720 shares of company stock worth $60,393,883. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

