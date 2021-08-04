Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $2,785,309.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $3,416,297.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,720 shares of company stock worth $60,393,883. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.