Gores Holdings VI (GHVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ:GHVI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

Gores Holdings VI stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VI has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.64.

Gores Holdings VI Company Profile

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

