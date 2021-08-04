Governor DAO Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $1.13 million worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,497.39 or 1.00186435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.82 or 0.00845308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,860,830 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

