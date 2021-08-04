Govi (GOVI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $136,020.00

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Govi has a market cap of $20.82 million and $136,020.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00006625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Govi has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,224,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

