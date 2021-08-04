G&P Acquisition (NYSE:GAPA) Shares Up 0.1%

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 12,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 20,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

About G&P Acquisition (NYSE:GAPA)

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for G&P Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G&P Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.