Graft (GRFT) Hits Market Cap of $224,059.45

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $224,059.45 and $30,793.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.24 or 0.00604192 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.