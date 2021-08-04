Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,318.00

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,318 ($17.22) and last traded at GBX 1,307.50 ($17.08), with a volume of 9027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,305 ($17.05).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,155.63 ($15.10).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,198.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 28.94.

In related news, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total transaction of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

