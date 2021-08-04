GravityCoin Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $23,656.89 and approximately $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00099973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00142543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,762.94 or 0.99711096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.07 or 0.00838751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,089,082 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

