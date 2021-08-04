Gray Television (GTN.A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%.

GTN.A opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

