Gray Television (GTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Gray Television to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GTN opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

