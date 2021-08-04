Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 252,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.58.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.