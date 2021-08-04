Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.55.

Shares of GWO traded up C$0.26 on Wednesday, reaching C$37.98. 533,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. The stock has a market cap of C$35.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.91. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$24.22 and a 12 month high of C$38.14.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

