Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GWO. National Bank Financial set a C$37.00 price target on Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.55.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.26 on Wednesday, hitting C$37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 533,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,390. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$24.22 and a 52-week high of C$38.14. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The firm has a market cap of C$35.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.91.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

