Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$38.00 at National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.65.

Shares of GWO stock traded up C$0.28 on Wednesday, reaching C$38.00. 1,354,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,288. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$24.22 and a one year high of C$38.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.91. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

