Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s share price was down 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 11,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 371,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.91.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 175.2% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 96,524 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 44.7% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 384,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 118,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 139.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 170,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

