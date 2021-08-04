Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.84, but opened at $48.11. Green Dot shares last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 1,641 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,817 shares of company stock valued at $219,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Green Dot by 26.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 13.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 74.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,484.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

