Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $913.88

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 913.88 ($11.94) and traded as low as GBX 908 ($11.86). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 910 ($11.89), with a volume of 10,471 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on GHE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 959 ($12.53) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gresham House in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock.

Get Gresham House alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £301.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 913.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.