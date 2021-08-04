Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 89.10 ($1.16). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.14), with a volume of 79,655 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Griffin Mining from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.