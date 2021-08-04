Grifols’ (GRFS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GRFS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Grifols alerts:

GRFS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 21,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,162. Grifols has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. Research analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,928 shares during the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,354,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,203,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.