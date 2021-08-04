Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRFS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 649,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,024. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. Grifols has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

