Grin Achieves Market Cap of $23.85 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Grin has a total market cap of $23.85 million and $3.50 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,364.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,701.26 or 0.06862176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.87 or 0.01381626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00363001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00130855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.96 or 0.00591801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00360051 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.00301300 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 80,169,360 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

