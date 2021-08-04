Gulden (NLG) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Gulden has a total market cap of $10.05 million and $16,883.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00361429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000667 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 550,093,480 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

