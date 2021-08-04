Haemonetics (HAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Haemonetics has set its FY 2022 guidance at 2.600-3.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.60-3.00 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HAE stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.94.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

