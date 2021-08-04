Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Shares Gap Down to $36.64

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.64, but opened at $35.03. Hailiang Education Group shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.36 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLG)

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.