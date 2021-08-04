Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of HLMAF stock remained flat at $$40.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 13,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halma has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

