Halving Coin Price Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00049392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00101034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00144548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,331.78 or 0.99918484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.30 or 0.00846710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.