Halving Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,148.00 (HALV)

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. Halving Token has a market cap of $23,052.32 and $1,148.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Halving Token has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,497.39 or 1.00186435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.82 or 0.00845308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Halving Token

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,537 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

