Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

ETR HAB opened at €9.01 ($10.60) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $718.49 million and a PE ratio of 36.79. Hamborner REIT has a fifty-two week low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a fifty-two week high of €9.55 ($11.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

