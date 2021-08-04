Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLNE traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $85.70. 304,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,872. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.99. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.