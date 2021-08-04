Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of HMSNF stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

