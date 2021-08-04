Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.