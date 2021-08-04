Handshake Trading Up 5.6% This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $69.69 million and approximately $341,110.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,927.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.49 or 0.06878659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.63 or 0.01376575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00361262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00130184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.24 or 0.00604192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00353309 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00300882 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 407,390,536 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

