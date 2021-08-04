HAPI Market Cap Reaches $8.43 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.75 or 0.00117327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00844491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00094887 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars.

