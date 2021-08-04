Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.74

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

HBRIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.01 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.83.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

