Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,884 ($24.61).

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 13th. lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,617.50 ($21.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a market capitalization of £7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,630.79.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

