Harvest Finance Price Tops $175.00 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 85.2% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $175.00 or 0.00441231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $104.81 million and $12.85 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000906 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 636,882 coins and its circulating supply is 598,921 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.