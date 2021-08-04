Harvest Management LLC Acquires New Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. IHS Markit accounts for 0.8% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $117.81. 170,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $119.07.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

