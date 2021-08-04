Harvest Management LLC Buys New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000. AON makes up about 1.5% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in AON by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 252,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in AON by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in AON by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 857,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,665,000 after acquiring an additional 105,865 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.88.

NYSE AON traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.94. The company had a trading volume of 98,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.41. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $267.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

