Harvest Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Harvest Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up about 0.8% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $3,388,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 538.9% in the 1st quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJRD shares. Truist dropped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.47. 11,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.14. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.