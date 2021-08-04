Harvest Management LLC Makes New $6.07 Million Investment in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,950 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,000. Proofpoint makes up approximately 3.9% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Proofpoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.35. The company had a trading volume of 53,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,939. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

