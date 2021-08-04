Harvest Management LLC Raises Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Harvest Management LLC increased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 136.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Coherent makes up 4.5% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harvest Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Coherent worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 778.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after acquiring an additional 504,370 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,481,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COHR traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.47. 20,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,915. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COHR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

