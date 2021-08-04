Harvest Management LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Harvest Management LLC lessened its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 0.7% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $1,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WLTW. MKM Partners raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.56.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, reaching $209.28. The stock had a trading volume of 70,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

