HashCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HashCoin has a market cap of $451,819.09 and $61,848.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.90 or 0.00846897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00094941 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

